Marchessault recorded an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Marchessault helped out on Reilly Smith's first-period tally. In his last nine games, Marchessault has collected four goals and two helpers. The 30-year-old forward is up to 15 points, 52 shots on net, 24 PIM and 18 hits through 20 contests. His top-six role and a slight physical edge makes Marchessault a solid option in a wide range of fantasy formats.