Marchessault scored a goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Marchessault opened the scoring just 4:03 into this inter-conference clash. The winger has three goals and three helpers over six games in March, and his tally Saturday got him back to the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. He's at 44 points, 192 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-3 rating through 60 contests overall.