Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Back to skating
Marchessault (lower body) was spotted on the ice ahead of Saturday's morning skate, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Marchessault, though his status for Saturday's game against Columbus is still up in the air. Expect another update on the productive winger prior to puck drop.
