Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks goal drought with GWG

Marchessault potted his 25th goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Marchessault has accumulated 58 points in 80 appearances this season, while adding a career-high 272 shots. He's actually been a little unlucky, with his 9.2 shooting percentage slightly lower than his career mark of 11 percentage. He hasn't lived up to the 75 points he posted last year, but he's still provided solid production and good health.