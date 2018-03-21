Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks goalless drought
Marchessault broke an 11-game goalless drought on Tuesday, opening the scoring in the 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Marchessault continues his incredible first season as a Golden Knight, as he's now up to 23 goals and 67 points on the season. The 5-foot-9 forward has taken on more of a playmaking role on the top line alongside William Karlsson, hence his large increase in assists. He also owns a very strong plus-32 rating, putting him near the top of the league in that category.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stuck in drought•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Records third straight multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Records two more points Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...