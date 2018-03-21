Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks goalless drought

Marchessault broke an 11-game goalless drought on Tuesday, opening the scoring in the 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Marchessault continues his incredible first season as a Golden Knight, as he's now up to 23 goals and 67 points on the season. The 5-foot-9 forward has taken on more of a playmaking role on the top line alongside William Karlsson, hence his large increase in assists. He also owns a very strong plus-32 rating, putting him near the top of the league in that category.