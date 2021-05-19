Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Just 18 seconds after Matt Dumba gave the Wild a 1-0 lead in the second period, Marchessault responded with the Golden Knights' first goal of the playoffs. The 30-year-old forward missed the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2015-16, but he finished the regular season with 44 points and a plus-19 rating in 55 contests. Marchessault will likely remain in a top-six role during the postseason on his usual line with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson -- both forwards assisted on Marchessault's tally.
