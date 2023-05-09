Marchessault scored twice on six shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Marchessault hadn't scored in his last eight games, and he'd gone three contests without a point. His pair of tallies came on assists from Jack Eichel in the first period. Marchessault is up to four points, 29 shots, 26 hits and a plus-6 rating through eight playoff outings, and this may be the spark he needed to get his offense going again.