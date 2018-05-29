Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Brief exit in Game 1

Marchessault (head) returned to Monday's Game 1 against Washington in the third period, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Marchessault exited the ice for only a short time after taking a late hit in the head from Tom Wilson. The worst was feared after he was placed in concussion protocol, but the doctors gave him the quick OK to return.

