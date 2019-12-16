Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects 10th goal
Marchessault scored a goal on four shots and provided three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead early in the second period when he tallied his 10th goal of the season. The 28-year-old has amassed 24 points through 36 games and is headed toward a fourth straight 20-goal season.
