Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects helper in win

Marchessault posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Marchessault set up Reilly Smith's tally 19 seconds into the third period, which stood as the game-winner. In his last five games, Marchessault has two goals and three assists. He's posted 43 points (20 markers, 23 helpers), 207 shots, 94 hits and a plus-2 rating through 58 outings, typically in a top-six role.