Marchessault logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Marchessault helped out on Jack Eichel's equalizer in the third period. After closing November on a four-game slump, Marchessault has three points, including two on the power play, in the first two games of December. The 32-year-old winger is up to 17 points (six on the power play), 81 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 26 outings. While he's no longer on the top line, Marchessault can chip in enough scoring and grit to help in most fantasy formats.