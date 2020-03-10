Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects two points in OT win
Marchessault scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Marchessault netted the game-tying goal at 11:57 of the third period. He later set up Shea Theodore for the winning tally in overtime. Marchessault has three points in his last two games and 47 (22 goals, 25 helpers) through 66 contests overall. The 29-year-old forward has added 235 shots, 99 hits and a plus-6 rating.
