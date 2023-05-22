Marchessault had a goal, an assist and three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime Game 2 win over the Stars.
Marchessault was held without a point in Game 1, but with a two-point night in Game 2, he now has four goals and four assists over the last four games. Two of those contests were against the Oilers, but Sunday provided indications his offensive production can continue against Dallas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots hat trick in clinching win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Has three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks through with two goals•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Generates assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Strikes on power play•