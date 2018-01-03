Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Continues impressive point streak

Marchessault pocketed a goal in a 3-0 victory over Nashville on Tuesday, extending his point streak to seven games.

Marchessault continues to prove why he should've been protected by the Panthers in last offseason's expansion draft, as he's now up to 15 goals and 37 points in 35 games. During his seven-game point streak, the 27-year-old forward has racked up 11 points. At this point, Marchessault is a must-start for all fantasy owners.