Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Continues impressive point streak
Marchessault pocketed a goal in a 3-0 victory over Nashville on Tuesday, extending his point streak to seven games.
Marchessault continues to prove why he should've been protected by the Panthers in last offseason's expansion draft, as he's now up to 15 goals and 37 points in 35 games. During his seven-game point streak, the 27-year-old forward has racked up 11 points. At this point, Marchessault is a must-start for all fantasy owners.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tacks on two more points•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Torches former team with three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts up two points•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays red hot Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies second straight three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...