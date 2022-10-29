Marchessault logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Marchessault set up William Karlsson's second-period tally. This was Marchessault's second assist in as many games, though he's now on a three-game goal drought. The shoot-first winger has eight points, 27 shots, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating in nine contests. He continues to play in a top-six role and should be productive with time on the top power-play unit.