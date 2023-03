Marchessault picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Marchessault has two goals and five helpers over his last eight games. He had a timely assist Thursday, earning the secondary helper on Alec Martinez's game-winning tally in overtime. Marchessault is up to 19 goals, 24 assists, 191 shots, 65 hits and a minus-4 rating through 59 contests overall.