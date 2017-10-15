Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dealing with injury
Marchessault (lower body) was added to injured reserve Sunday.
A 30-goal scorer with Florida just a season ago, Marchessault scored his first goal in Friday's defeat to Detroit, which is also when he apparently suffered the injury. By being placed on the injured list, Marchessault has effectively been ruled out for at least the coming week and further updates should be provided after that.
