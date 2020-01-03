Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dealing with LBI
Marchessault has a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Marchessault was a surprise scratch just minutes before Thursday's game against the Flyers, and it was finally disclosed that he's dealing with a lower-body issue. In the meantime, Alex Tuch was bumped up to the first line Thursday in his stead, and expect the team to provide another update on Marchessault's status ahead of Saturday's contest against the Blues. The veteran will be a huge absence, as he's racked up 31 points through 43 games this season.
