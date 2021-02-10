Marchessault scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Marchessault got a piece of Reilly Smith's shot with his skate, but it wasn't a kicking motion. That counted as Marchessault's third goal and ninth point through 10 games this season. The 30-year-old forward has added 24 shots, 10 PIM, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating in a top-six role.