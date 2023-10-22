Marchessault scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Marchessault has scored in back-to-back games and now has three tallies this season. The winger has taken multiple shots in all six games of the campaign, totaling 20 shots on net. He's added 11 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating while skating alongside Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev on the top line.