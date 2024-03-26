Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

The Blues tied the game at 1-1 late in the third period, forcing overtime. Pavel Buchnevich failed to convert a penalty shot for the hosts, and Marchessault ended up playing hero with a tally 19 seconds later to give the Golden Knights their third straight win. Marchessault has seven goals and an assist over his last eight games. He's up to 39 tallies, 61 points, 235 shots on net, 91 hits, 36 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 71 appearances.