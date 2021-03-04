Marchessault scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Marchessault scored just after a Vegas power play expired in the second period. The good news: his tally stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this year. The 30-year-old has 14 points, 51 shots on net, 18 hits and 22 PIM through 19 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Adds insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies in loss Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Deflects in third goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Garners helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Registers goal and assist•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Riding four-game point streak•