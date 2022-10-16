Marchessault scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Marchessault netted a power-play goal just 3:07 into the game, and he tallied at even strength in the second period. He missed Friday's practice with a lower-body injury, but it was never expected to be a serious concern. The 31-year-old winger has three goals, 13 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through three contests. Head coach Bruce Cassidy is still trying to find his optimal lines, but Marchessault should play a key role regardless of his linemates as one of the team's best shooters.