Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Devastates Sharks with three-point night

Marchessault potted a goal and collected two assists in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.

His final assist came on Colin Miller's power-play goal, one of three Golden Knights tallies with the man advantage on the night. Marchessault was held to just two assists in the first round by a stingy Kings defense, but he's already surpassed that total one game into the second round.

