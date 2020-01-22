Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes assist in loss
Marchessault dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Marchessault missed five games in January but has responded adequately since returning, posting two points and 11 shots on net over four games. The 29-year-old is averaging a whopping 3.5 shots per contest, and he continues to add an occasional physical presence with 78 hits through 47 games.
