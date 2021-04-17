Marchessault notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Marchessault earned the secondary helper on William Karlsson's goal nine seconds into the second period. The 30-year-old Marchessault has provided solid top-six scoring with 31 points, 140 shots, 37 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 43 contests this season.
