Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes assist
Marchessault served up an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Marchessault's helper came on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The Quebec native is up to two points through three games this season. He's also tallied five hits and seven shots on goal.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Gets on scoresheet•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Has chip on shoulder•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Forces overtime with late equalizer•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in losing effort•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Snaps five-game goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.