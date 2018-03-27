Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes out another two assists
Marchessault scored a goal and set up two others in a 4-1 playoff-clinching win over Colorado on Monday.
Marchessault's reinvention as a playmaker has helped him break the 70-point barrier while posting a dazzling plus-35 rating. To put that in perspective, while with Florida a year ago, he scored five more goals (30 to 25) but scored 21 fewer points while posting a minus-21 in plus-minus. Suffice it to say, he's been much more valuable this year in Sin City.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: One point shy of 70 so far•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks goalless drought•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stuck in drought•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Records third straight multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...