Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes out another two assists

Marchessault scored a goal and set up two others in a 4-1 playoff-clinching win over Colorado on Monday.

Marchessault's reinvention as a playmaker has helped him break the 70-point barrier while posting a dazzling plus-35 rating. To put that in perspective, while with Florida a year ago, he scored five more goals (30 to 25) but scored 21 fewer points while posting a minus-21 in plus-minus. Suffice it to say, he's been much more valuable this year in Sin City.