Marchessault produced two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault has collected two goals and four assists in his last six games, which includes a pair of two-point efforts. The 31-year-old winger remains steady in a second-line role. He's up to seven goals, seven assists, 59 shots, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 outings.