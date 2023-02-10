Marchessault notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Marchessault entered Thursday with no points over his last three games. He helped out on goals by linemates Paul Cotter and Jack Eichel in the second period. This was Marchessault's first multi-point effort since Dec. 15, though he also missed six contests in that span. The 32-year-old winger has 15 tallies, 19 helpers, 155 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating through 47 outings this season.