Marchessault recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Marchessault set up Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith for first-period tallies. The 31-year-old Marchessault was shuffled down to the third line Wednesday in Jack Eichel's Vegas debut, but the former was back in his familiar second-line role Friday. Marchessault has enjoyed a productive year with 35 points (12 on the power play), 149 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating in 45 contests.
