Marchessault scored twice in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Marchessault pushed Vegas up 1-0 at 11:40 in the first period when he scored from the slot. He then got a power-play goal early in the third period to get the Golden Knights to within one at 4-3. Marchessault has eight points (five goals, three assists) in the past six games. At 32, last season's Conn Smythe winner is on his first-ever 40 goal, 62-point campaign. You know what to do.