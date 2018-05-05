Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Drains Sharks' chances
Marchessault added an empty-netter to an assist Friday, as his side bested San Jose by a 5-3 count in Game 5.
When Marchessault has gotten started, the Sharks haven't been able to stop him. In each game in which Marchessault has scored, he posted multiple points on the night. Conversely, in Games 2 and 4, Marchessault couldn't crack the Sharks' defense, and not coincidentally, those were the two games Vegas lost. Right now, as Marchessault go, so goes the Knights, which makes him an important piece for constructing your lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helps out on winner•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Devastates Sharks with three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Second straight game with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Making unexpected return to lineup Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Ruled out of road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Taking break Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...