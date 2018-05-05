Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Drains Sharks' chances

Marchessault added an empty-netter to an assist Friday, as his side bested San Jose by a 5-3 count in Game 5.

When Marchessault has gotten started, the Sharks haven't been able to stop him. In each game in which Marchessault has scored, he posted multiple points on the night. Conversely, in Games 2 and 4, Marchessault couldn't crack the Sharks' defense, and not coincidentally, those were the two games Vegas lost. Right now, as Marchessault go, so goes the Knights, which makes him an important piece for constructing your lineup.