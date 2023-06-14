Marchessault was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marchessault finished the postseason with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 22 contests, finishing one point back of linemate Jack Eichel. Voters may have been swayed by Marchessault closing out the playoffs on a 10-game point streak, consisting of eight goals and seven assists, including an assist in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5. The former Panthers winger was one of six members of the Golden Knights' inaugural roster to lift the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.