Marchessault was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Marchessault finished the postseason with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 22 contests, finishing one point back of linemate Jack Eichel. Voters may have been swayed by Marchessault closing out the playoffs on a 10-game point streak, consisting of eight goals and seven assists, including an assist in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5. The former Panthers winger was one of six members of the Golden Knights' inaugural roster to lift the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Strong again in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Has three-point game•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Finds twine again•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up two helpers•