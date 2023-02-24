Marchessault logged an assist, two PIM and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Marchessault's shot bounced off the crossbar and down into the crease, where Alex Pietrangelo swept it in before Dan Vladar could react. With two goals and three assists through seven games in February, Marchessault has done alright, though this was his first game with exactly one point this month. The 32-year-old winger is up to 17 tallies, 20 helpers, 172 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-3 rating through 52 contests overall.