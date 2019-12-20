Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Earns pair of points in OT loss

Marchessault scored a goal on four shots, supplied an assist and dished three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Marchessault's top line with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson combined on the Golden Knights' first two goals of the game. The two-point effort gave Marchessault 26 points, 132 shots and 69 hits through 38 contests this season. He's well on his way to a fourth straight campaign with 50-plus points.