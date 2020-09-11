Marchessault had a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.
Marchessault's helper was his first point in three games versus the Stars. The 29-year-old forward has three goals and seven assists along with 52 shots on net and 58 hits through 18 playoff games. Typically a higher-scoring forward, Marchessault has taken more of a supporting offense role in the postseason. He can still reward fantasy managers through his physicality.
