Marchessault scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged six hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 2.
Marchessault provided a quick response to Jason Robertson's opening goal late in the first period. In the third, Marchessault set up Jack Eichel's empty-netter. With three points, five shots and seven hits over two playoff contests, Marchessault is already in form as a power winger on the Golden Knights' top line.
