Marchessault scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Marchessault celebrated his 600th NHL contest by snapping his nine-game goal drought. The winger has racked up 18 tallies this season, though he's earned 11 of them in his five multi-goal efforts. Overall, he has 30 points, 151 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-3 rating through 44 outings.