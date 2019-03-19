Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Erupts for four points
Marchessault scored twice and added two more helpers in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Marchessault's big night was the star performance, along side linemates Reilly Smith (goal, three assists) and William Karlsson (two points). Marchessault is white hot with six points in his last two games, giving him 24 goals and 53 points in 73 games this season. It couldn't be happening at a better time for fantasy owners and Vegas fans alike.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Leads outburst with two tallies•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies another helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Keys comeback with two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up apple in narrow loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tickles twine twice•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Shooting like crazy•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...