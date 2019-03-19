Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Erupts for four points

Marchessault scored twice and added two more helpers in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault's big night was the star performance, along side linemates Reilly Smith (goal, three assists) and William Karlsson (two points). Marchessault is white hot with six points in his last two games, giving him 24 goals and 53 points in 73 games this season. It couldn't be happening at a better time for fantasy owners and Vegas fans alike.