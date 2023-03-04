Marchessault scored twice on five shots, added an assist and doled out three hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Marchessault had been limited to just two assists over his last five outings. He scored once in each of the first two periods and then set up a Jack Eichel tally in the third. This was Marchessault's fourth multi-goal game of the year -- he's up to 19 tallies and 22 assists through 56 outings overall. The winger has added 182 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-4 rating.