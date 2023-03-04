Marchessault scored twice on five shots, added an assist and doled out three hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
Marchessault had been limited to just two assists over his last five outings. He scored once in each of the first two periods and then set up a Jack Eichel tally in the third. This was Marchessault's fourth multi-goal game of the year -- he's up to 19 tallies and 22 assists through 56 outings overall. The winger has added 182 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-4 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Slings assist in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Earns helper in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Assist streak at three games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helpers in consecutive contests•