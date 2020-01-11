Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Expected to sit Saturday

Marchessault (lower body) is officially deemed a game-time decision but isn't expected to dress for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marchessault took the ice for morning skate Saturday, a sign that he's on the right path toward a return to action. Unfortunately, it seems more likely he will have a chance to return Tuesday versus the Sabres then against the Blue Jackets during the evening, Keegan Kolesar is in line to make his NHL debut if both Marchessault and Cody Glass (lower body) can't go.