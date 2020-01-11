Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Expected to sit Saturday
Marchessault (lower body) is officially deemed a game-time decision but isn't expected to dress for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Marchessault took the ice for morning skate Saturday, a sign that he's on the right path toward a return to action. Unfortunately, it seems more likely he will have a chance to return Tuesday versus the Sabres then against the Blue Jackets during the evening, Keegan Kolesar is in line to make his NHL debut if both Marchessault and Cody Glass (lower body) can't go.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Back to skating•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Won't play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: No-go versus Penguins•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Iffy against Pittsburgh•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable against Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Game-time decision versus Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.