Marchessault scored twice on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault was a huge part of the Golden Knights' offense Wednesday. He got them on the board in the first period and struck again for an insurance tally in the third period. He also had a hand in goals by Alex Tuch and Mattias Janmark. The four-point burst lifted Marchessault's season totals to 13 goals and 35 points in 46 appearances. He's added 147 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 37 PIM.