Marchessault scored two goals in Monday's 6-5 overtime road loss against the Jets.

Marchessault came alive for two goals in a 2:21 span in the second period, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 3-3 tie. He also accounted for an assist, while finishing with a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal and three hits in his 17:50 of ice time. He has five goals and seven points with a plus-4 rating during his current four-game goal streak. He'll look to push the streak to five games in the second end of the back-to-back against the Islanders.