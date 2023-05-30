Marchessault found the back of the net in a 6-0 victory over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.
Marchessault added to the Stars' misery by scoring midway through the second period to push Vegas' lead to 4-0. It was his ninth goal and 17th point in 17 playoff contests this year. Marchessault will take his five-game scoring streak into the Stanley Cup Finals versus Florida, which is set to begin Saturday.
