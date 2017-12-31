Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Extends point streak to six games
Marchessault scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against Toronto on Sunday.
He also had a team-high five shots on goal, and is now at 36 points in just 34 games this season. Even though he's still off last year's pace in goals, Marchessault has been a point-per-game player this season despite getting a marginal increase in ice time. The more Marchessault scores, the more perplexing Florida's decision to move him to Vegas. The undersized winger is having his best season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, giving him a chance to cash in big on his new deal. He's one of the many Golden Knights this season who deserve a regular spot in all fantasy lineups.
