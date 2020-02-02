Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Extends streak in shutout victory
Marchessault recorded an assist Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Predators.
Don't look now, but Marchessault is riding a four-game point streak comprised of two goals and three helpers. Vegas' top-line left winger remains an attractive fantasy option in his third year with the young club.
