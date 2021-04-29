Marchessault scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Marchessault finished the scoring with his third-period tally. The 30-year-old forward has six points in his last three outings. He's at 14 goals, 37 points, a plus-16 rating, 152 shots on net and 37 PIM through 48 appearances overall in a top-six role.