Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Fills stat line

Marchessault posted an assist, five shots and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The winger has nine points in his last six games, only being held off the scoresheet once in that time. For the year, Marchessault is at 56 points (24 tallies, 32 helpers) in 77 games. It's 19 points behind where he was last season, but it's a still a strong total for the undrafted 28-year-old.