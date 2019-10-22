Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Finds goal column in loss
Marchessault scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
Marchessault had gone seven games without a goal before finding the back of the net in a lopsided loss. Along with his goal, Marchessault finished with two hits, a minor penalty and registered a team-high seven shots on net.
